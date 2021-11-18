BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target Raised to $112.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
BMRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.75.
BMRN stock opened at $80.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.29 and a 200-day moving average of $79.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $71.59 and a 12-month high of $92.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,009.25, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.52.
In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 17,001 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 197,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,250,000 after buying an additional 108,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.
