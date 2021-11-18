BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target Raised to $112.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BMRN stock opened at $80.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.29 and a 200-day moving average of $79.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $71.59 and a 12-month high of $92.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,009.25, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.52.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 17,001 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 197,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,250,000 after buying an additional 108,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.