Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €84.44 ($99.34).

Several research analysts have commented on DRW3 shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €88.70 ($104.35) price objective on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 1st.

DRW3 opened at €69.90 ($82.24) on Thursday. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.70 ($71.41) and a 52-week high of €82.70 ($97.29). The company has a 50 day moving average of €70.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of €73.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.78. The company has a market cap of $710.18 million and a P/E ratio of 5.84.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

