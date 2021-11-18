Barclays’ (BARC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 315 ($4.12) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 236.67 ($3.09).

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of BARC opened at GBX 195.70 ($2.56) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 191.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 182.77. Barclays has a 52 week low of GBX 111.83 ($1.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The company has a market capitalization of £32.90 billion and a PE ratio of 6.25.

In other Barclays news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 63,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.31), for a total transaction of £111,807.36 ($146,077.03).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.