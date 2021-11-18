Rentokil Initial’s (RTO) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 585 ($7.64) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 510 ($6.66) in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 645 ($8.43) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.97) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 617.43 ($8.07).

LON RTO opened at GBX 624.20 ($8.16) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.61 billion and a PE ratio of 45.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 596.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 872.91. Rentokil Initial has a 12-month low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 639.60 ($8.36).

In other Rentokil Initial news, insider Stuart Ingall- Tombs sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 583 ($7.62), for a total transaction of £50,767.64 ($66,328.25).

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

