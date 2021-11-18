Ventyx Biosciences Inc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report issued on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ventyx Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.11) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VTYX. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

VTYX opened at $21.97 on Wednesday. Ventyx Biosciences has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $26.00.

In related news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio acquired 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

