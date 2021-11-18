DA Davidson Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI)

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for FG New America Acquisition in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FG New America Acquisition’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $91.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.66 million.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OPFI. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Shares of FG New America Acquisition stock opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.96. FG New America Acquisition has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $11.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in FG New America Acquisition by 32.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $116,000.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

