Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Alta Equipment Group in a research report issued on Monday, November 15th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

ALTG stock opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $544.02 million, a PE ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 1.85. Alta Equipment Group has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $17.38.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 10,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $131,545.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Colucci sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 52,477 shares of company stock worth $692,176 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 135.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 71.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter worth $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 104.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

