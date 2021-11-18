Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:IVN)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Ivanhoe Mines in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ivanhoe Mines’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IVN. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a C$9.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ivanhoe Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.38.

TSE IVN opened at C$10.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.11. The company has a quick ratio of 28.56, a current ratio of 31.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12-month low of C$5.60 and a 12-month high of C$10.59. The firm has a market cap of C$12.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.70.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.