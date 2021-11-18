AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Trading Down 5.4% Following Insider Selling

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) shares fell 5.4% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $123.38 and last traded at $123.81. 4,422 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 938,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.90.

Specifically, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $321,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 25,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $2,945,140.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,305,886 shares of company stock worth $162,595,844 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist raised their price objective on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price target on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.29.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in AutoNation by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in AutoNation by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 36,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

