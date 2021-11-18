First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, an increase of 403.0% from the October 14th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAB opened at $74.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.48 and a 200-day moving average of $72.14. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $54.65 and a one year high of $75.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 14,611 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 43,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 12,567 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 17,912 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $318,000.

