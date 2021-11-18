Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $89.02, but opened at $82.65. Bilibili shares last traded at $84.88, with a volume of 61,851 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($4.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BILI shares. HSBC lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bilibili has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bilibili by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 4.3% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 4.4% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 3.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.11 and a beta of 1.28.

About Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.