AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Stock Price Down 5.4% After Insider Selling

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) shares dropped 5.4% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $123.38 and last traded at $123.81. Approximately 4,422 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 938,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.90.

Specifically, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $7,205,437.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total transaction of $6,279,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,305,886 shares of company stock worth $162,595,844 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised their price target on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised their price target on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.43.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.92. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.27 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,334,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in AutoNation by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in AutoNation by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

