TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Reaches New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $76.88 and last traded at $75.79, with a volume of 349628 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.50.

The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Loop Capital cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.32.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,780,569 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,053,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,630 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,826,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,175,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,180,550,000 after purchasing an additional 398,759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,157,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,168,030,000 after acquiring an additional 559,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,856,710 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,743,259,000 after acquiring an additional 213,151 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $88.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.38.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

