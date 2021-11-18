Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $210.00 to $230.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Datadog traded as high as $199.69 and last traded at $194.00, with a volume of 27568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.26.

DDOG has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.35.

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 257,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $33,802,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total transaction of $761,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,134,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,481,641 shares of company stock valued at $379,557,695. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Datadog by 88.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 467.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Datadog during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 59.6% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,358.90 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.66.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

