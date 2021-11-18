ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Shares Up 5.4% on Insider Buying Activity

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)’s share price shot up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $18.01 and last traded at $17.72. 4,192 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 571,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.81.

Specifically, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 657,496 shares in the company, valued at $15,345,956.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $5,542,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 63,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,280,529 and have sold 754,562 shares valued at $16,499,469.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON24 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $806.60 million and a PE ratio of -96.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average of $28.23.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. ON24 had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. Equities analysts expect that ON24, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Indaba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ON24 during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,331,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ON24 by 90.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,492,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,763,000 after buying an additional 706,789 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON24 by 42.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,184,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,026,000 after purchasing an additional 351,240 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the third quarter worth $20,910,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ON24 by 131.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 932,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,095,000 after purchasing an additional 530,465 shares in the last quarter. 40.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON24 Company Profile (NYSE:ONTF)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

