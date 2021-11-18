Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock traded as low as $10.99 and last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 8945 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.

ECVT has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.77 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a positive return on equity of 11.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ecovyst Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT)

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

