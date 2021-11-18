Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Short Interest Update

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS TBTC opened at $3.46 on Thursday. Table Trac has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $6.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44.

About Table Trac

Table Trac, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of casino management systems. It develops a proprietary information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations. Its primary product is Casino Trac, a full-featured casino management system for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration, vault and cage management, and audit and accounting tasks.

