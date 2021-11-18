China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Short Interest Update

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 420.9% from the October 14th total of 205,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Pharma by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 213,170 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in China Pharma by 1,366.5% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 268,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 249,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in China Pharma by 1,015.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 122,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPHI stock opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. China Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.20.

China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Others, Comprehensive Healthcare and Protective Products.

