Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 422.0% from the October 14th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TOELY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tokyo Electron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho downgraded Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of TOELY stock opened at $132.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.62. Tokyo Electron has a 12 month low of $75.25 and a 12 month high of $133.58. The company has a market capitalization of $83.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Tokyo Electron had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 18.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tokyo Electron will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

