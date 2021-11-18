iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Short Interest Up 433.3% in October

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the October 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

IBTK opened at $23.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.55. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $24.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%.

