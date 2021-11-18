Timken (NYSE:TKR) PT Raised to $90.00

Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.10.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $74.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.60. Timken has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $92.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.08.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Timken will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $670,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 533.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 56.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

