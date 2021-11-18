Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Entain (LON:ENT)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Entain from GBX 2,080 ($27.18) to GBX 2,165 ($28.29) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Peel Hunt upgraded Entain to a buy rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Entain from GBX 2,370 ($30.96) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Entain to a buy rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,138 ($27.93).

Shares of LON:ENT opened at GBX 1,971.50 ($25.76) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,045.20. Entain has a 12 month low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,500 ($32.66).

In other news, insider Stella David bought 3,652 shares of Entain stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,053 ($26.82) per share, with a total value of £74,975.56 ($97,956.05). Also, insider Rob Wood sold 12,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,031 ($26.54), for a total value of £263,359.77 ($344,081.23).

Entain Company Profile

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

