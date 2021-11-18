Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LMP. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LondonMetric Property from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on LondonMetric Property from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LondonMetric Property has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 261.43 ($3.42).

LondonMetric Property stock opened at GBX 268 ($3.50) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 255.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 408.85. LondonMetric Property has a 1 year low of GBX 204.80 ($2.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 274.80 ($3.59). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.85%. LondonMetric Property’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In other news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 16,000 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23), for a total transaction of £39,520 ($51,633.13).

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

