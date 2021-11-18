BTIG Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beam Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beam Global has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.80.

Shares of NASDAQ BEEM opened at $30.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $202.04 million, a PE ratio of -35.54 and a beta of -0.07. Beam Global has a 1-year low of $19.70 and a 1-year high of $75.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.47.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 89.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Beam Global will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beam Global news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $36,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Beam Global

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

