CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CCPG) Insider Mark R. Tucker Buys 2,000 Shares

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CCPG) insider Mark R. Tucker purchased 2,000 shares of CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £2,080 ($2,717.53).

LON CCPG opened at GBX 103.75 ($1.36) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 105.22. CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 90.78 ($1.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 108 ($1.41).

Get CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th.

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.