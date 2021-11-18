Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €139.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($163.53) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AIR has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €135.50 ($159.41) price target on Airbus in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €159.00 ($187.06) price target on Airbus in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €137.00 ($161.18) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($155.88) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Airbus in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €133.31 ($156.83).

Get Airbus alerts:

EPA:AIR opened at €114.44 ($134.64) on Monday. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($117.61). The company’s 50-day moving average is €113.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is €110.71.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.