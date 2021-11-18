Warburg Research Analysts Give TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) a €31.00 Price Target

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) has been given a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective by analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TAG Immobilien presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €26.78 ($31.50).

Shares of TEG stock opened at €26.59 ($31.28) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.05. TAG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €23.16 ($27.25) and a fifty-two week high of €29.37 ($34.55). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €26.89.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

