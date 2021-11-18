Reviewing Weber (NYSE:WEBR) and A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) and Weber (NYSE:WEBR) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares A. O. Smith and Weber’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A. O. Smith $2.90 billion 4.55 $344.90 million $2.89 28.63 Weber $1.53 billion 2.73 $88.41 million N/A N/A

A. O. Smith has higher revenue and earnings than Weber.

Profitability

This table compares A. O. Smith and Weber’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A. O. Smith 13.84% 25.24% 14.72% Weber N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for A. O. Smith and Weber, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score A. O. Smith 1 1 3 0 2.40 Weber 0 4 3 0 2.43

A. O. Smith presently has a consensus target price of $70.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.41%. Weber has a consensus target price of $19.25, suggesting a potential upside of 32.76%. Given Weber’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Weber is more favorable than A. O. Smith.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.9% of A. O. Smith shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.5% of Weber shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of A. O. Smith shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

A. O. Smith beats Weber on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks. The Rest of World segment comprises of China, Europe, and India; and manufactures and markets water treatment products. The company was founded by Charles Jeremiah Smith in 1874 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

About Weber

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

