Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) has been assigned a €120.00 ($141.18) price target by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 44.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HLAG. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €250.00 ($294.12) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €142.60 ($167.76) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €155.45 ($182.88).

ETR:HLAG opened at €216.20 ($254.35) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €200.34 and a 200-day moving average price of €188.15. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €56.60 ($66.59) and a 1-year high of €235.60 ($277.18). The firm has a market cap of $38.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.56, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

