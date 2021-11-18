UBS Group Reiterates €7.05 Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

UBS Group set a €7.05 ($8.29) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €7.30 ($8.59) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($8.35) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays set a €5.20 ($6.12) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.30 ($8.59) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €3.91 ($4.60) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €7.15 ($8.41).

Shares of ETR LHA opened at €6.38 ($7.50) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €8.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 439.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of €5.37 ($6.32) and a one year high of €12.96 ($15.25).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

