Contrasting Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) & SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) and SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund alerts:

This table compares Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and SLR Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SLR Investment $121.75 million 6.63 $15.45 million $1.71 11.16

SLR Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund.

Risk & Volatility

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SLR Investment has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.5% of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of SLR Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of SLR Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and SLR Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund N/A N/A N/A SLR Investment 53.12% 7.12% 3.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and SLR Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A SLR Investment 0 2 1 0 2.33

SLR Investment has a consensus price target of $19.67, indicating a potential upside of 3.02%. Given SLR Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SLR Investment is more favorable than Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund.

Dividends

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund pays an annual dividend of $1.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. SLR Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. SLR Investment pays out 95.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

SLR Investment beats Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.