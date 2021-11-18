Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Rotork alerts:

Shares of RTOXF stock opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.73. Rotork has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $5.24.

Rotork Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of actuators systems and related products. It operates through following segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The Controls segment includes the design, manufacture, and sale of electric actuators.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.