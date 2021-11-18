Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.71) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 14th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.75). Wedbush also issued estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALNA. B. Riley lowered their price target on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Allena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $61.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.06. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $31,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $45,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 1,407.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35,186 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC grew its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

