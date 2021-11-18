Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Sienna Senior Living in a research report issued on Sunday, November 14th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now expects that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.12. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sienna Senior Living’s FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SIA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Sienna Senior Living to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sienna Senior Living has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.70.

SIA opened at C$15.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 140.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.15, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Sienna Senior Living has a one year low of C$12.72 and a one year high of C$16.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is currently 866.67%.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

