Oppenheimer Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Compugen in a report issued on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.46) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.52). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Compugen’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

CGEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a research note on Monday.

CGEN stock opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. Compugen has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $15.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.63 million, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 2.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Compugen in the second quarter worth $40,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compugen in the third quarter worth $61,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Compugen by 58.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Compugen in the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compugen in the second quarter worth $86,000. 53.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

