FY2021 EPS Estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. Boosted by Wedbush (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) – Wedbush lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report issued on Sunday, November 14th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.89) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.99). Wedbush also issued estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.68) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.97% and a negative net margin of 397.64%.

HARP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harpoon Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ:HARP opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.73.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, CFO Georgia Erbez purchased 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $83,430.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 310.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $146,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

