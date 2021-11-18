Questor Technology (CVE:QST) PT Raised to C$2.00

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) had its target price lifted by analysts at Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Questor Technology from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Questor Technology from C$1.90 to C$2.10 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Acumen Capital decreased their target price on shares of Questor Technology from C$2.75 to C$2.15 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of QST stock opened at C$1.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a current ratio of 12.29. The firm has a market cap of C$51.62 million and a PE ratio of -14.24. Questor Technology has a twelve month low of C$1.16 and a twelve month high of C$3.64.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Questor Technology will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Questor Technology Company Profile

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

