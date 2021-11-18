Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research upped their target price on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $103.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.48. Insight Enterprises has a one year low of $68.35 and a one year high of $107.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $315,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $97,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,827. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 10,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.