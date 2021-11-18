Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at CIBC

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EQX. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.86.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at C$7.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.25 and a 52-week high of C$8.90. The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54.

In other Equinox Gold news, Director Gregory Smith sold 33,000 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.20, for a total transaction of C$303,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 306,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,821,851.60.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

