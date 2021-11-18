FY2021 EPS Estimates for Enerplus Co. Decreased by Capital One Financial (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Enerplus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $1.30 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.34.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerplus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.53.

NYSE:ERF opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $10.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average is $7.10.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). Enerplus had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a positive return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $359.21 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Enerplus by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,174,496 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,396,000 after acquiring an additional 259,054 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Enerplus by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 359,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 154,879 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Enerplus by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,544,499 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after acquiring an additional 269,278 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Enerplus by 237.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,930 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after acquiring an additional 643,976 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,325,792 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,609,000 after purchasing an additional 843,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is -23.53%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

