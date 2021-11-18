Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €46.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €47.76 ($56.19).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 12-month high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.