Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) to “Strong-Buy”

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $64.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 25.61% from the stock’s current price.

MARA has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $50.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.35 and a beta of 4.66. Marathon Digital has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $83.45.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Digital will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 9.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth $31,399,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the second quarter worth $2,065,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,625 shares during the period. Finally, Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the second quarter worth $5,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

