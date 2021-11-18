Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Trading 4.7% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)’s share price traded up 4.7% on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $40.47 and last traded at $39.71. 3,699 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 651,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.91.

Specifically, CFO Richard S. Lindahl acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $112,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

EBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.79.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($2.71). The company had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.77 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 100.0% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter worth $71,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the second quarter worth $88,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

