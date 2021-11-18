FIGS, Inc.’s (NYSE:FIGS) Lock-Up Period Will End on November 23rd

FIGS’s (NYSE:FIGS) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, November 23rd. FIGS had issued 26,386,363 shares in its IPO on May 27th. The total size of the offering was $580,499,986 based on an initial share price of $22.00. After the expiration of FIGS’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FIGS from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FIGS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

FIGS stock opened at $32.25 on Thursday. FIGS has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.79.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that FIGS will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 1,468,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $59,100,041.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 157,587 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $7,450,713.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,714,971 shares of company stock worth $69,604,622 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIGS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $365,641,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,156,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,202,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,974,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

