Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Trading Up 5.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)’s stock price rose 5.2% during trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $29.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Switch traded as high as $26.31 and last traded at $26.21. Approximately 40,666 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,158,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.92.

SWCH has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Switch from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.82.

In other Switch news, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $6,310,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $324,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,671,526 shares of company stock valued at $42,320,713. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Switch in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Switch during the third quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 8.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 24,717.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 26,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 25,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 326,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 157.88 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Switch’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Switch’s payout ratio is currently 123.53%.

About Switch (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

