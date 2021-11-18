Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.02, but opened at $7.37. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desktop Metal shares last traded at $6.89, with a volume of 141,359 shares trading hands.

DM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Desktop Metal from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cross Research downgraded Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 302.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,089,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,030,000 after buying an additional 3,074,140 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 3,572.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 107,161 shares during the period. Chai Trust Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the second quarter worth about $1,150,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the first quarter worth about $3,282,000. Finally, Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average of $9.68.

Desktop Metal Company Profile (NYSE:DM)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

