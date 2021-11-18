Beeks Trading Co. Ltd. (LON:BKS) Insider Andrew William Crawford Meldrum Buys 17,950 Shares

Beeks Trading Co. Ltd. (LON:BKS) insider Andrew William Crawford Meldrum acquired 17,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 194 ($2.53) per share, for a total transaction of £34,823 ($45,496.47).

BKS stock opened at GBX 196 ($2.56) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £109.86 million and a PE ratio of 62.76. Beeks Trading Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of GBX 86.50 ($1.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 210 ($2.74). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 174.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 221.95.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Beeks Trading in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Beeks Trading Corporation Ltd. provides virtual private server and infrastructure solutions for traders and broker partners worldwide. The company also offers co-location services; dedicated server packages; and server installation services. In addition, it provides institutional venue connections and retail broker connections through its Equinix platform; and Beeks Marketplace, a cloud-based portal that enables real-time connectivity to various exchanges, data feeds, trading tools, and news services for institutional traders, proprietary trading firms, brokers, wealth managers, and high-end retail traders.

