Beeks Trading Co. Ltd. (LON:BKS) Insider Andrew William Crawford Meldrum Buys 17,950 Shares

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2021

Beeks Trading Co. Ltd. (LON:BKS) insider Andrew William Crawford Meldrum acquired 17,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 194 ($2.53) per share, for a total transaction of £34,823 ($45,496.47).

BKS stock opened at GBX 196 ($2.56) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £109.86 million and a PE ratio of 62.76. Beeks Trading Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of GBX 86.50 ($1.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 210 ($2.74). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 174.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 221.95.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Beeks Trading in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Beeks Trading Company Profile

Beeks Trading Corporation Ltd. provides virtual private server and infrastructure solutions for traders and broker partners worldwide. The company also offers co-location services; dedicated server packages; and server installation services. In addition, it provides institutional venue connections and retail broker connections through its Equinix platform; and Beeks Marketplace, a cloud-based portal that enables real-time connectivity to various exchanges, data feeds, trading tools, and news services for institutional traders, proprietary trading firms, brokers, wealth managers, and high-end retail traders.

