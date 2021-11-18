Ulf Quellmann Acquires 5 Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Stock

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) insider Ulf Quellmann acquired 5 shares of Spectris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,929 ($51.33) per share, for a total transaction of £196.45 ($256.66).

LON SXS opened at GBX 3,771 ($49.27) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Spectris plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,613 ($34.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,167 ($54.44). The company has a market capitalization of £4.18 billion and a PE ratio of 19.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,828.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,791.55.

SXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,920 ($51.22) to GBX 4,370 ($57.09) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,380 ($57.22) target price on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,737.50 ($48.83).

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

