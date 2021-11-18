Max Royde Acquires 15,000 Shares of IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) Stock

IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) insider Max Royde acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £19,500 ($25,476.87).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 8th, Max Royde bought 9,500 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.71) per share, for a total transaction of £12,445 ($16,259.47).

On Friday, September 24th, Max Royde bought 30,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £38,400 ($50,169.85).

On Friday, September 17th, Max Royde bought 25,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £31,500 ($41,154.95).

IQG stock opened at GBX 130 ($1.70) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £74.51 million and a PE ratio of -20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 128.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 124.63. IQGeo Group plc has a one year low of GBX 72 ($0.94) and a one year high of GBX 137.50 ($1.80).

IQGeo Group PLC, develops geospatial software to the telecoms and utility industries primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Japan. The company provides IQGeo Platform, which designs and manages their complex and constantly evolving network assets; IQGeo Network Manager that accelerates productivity and collaboration by streamlining the planning, design, and construction processes for network operators; IQGeo Workflow Manager, which provides critical project and ticket information on any mobile device in the field, as well as back-office workstations; IQGeo Inspection and Survey software that provides a flexible mobile interface for field inspection teams; and IQGeo Network Revenue Optimizer software, which automatically produces various alternate telecom construction routes when connecting commercial or residential premises.

