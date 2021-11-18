Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS) Insider Simon Robert Philips Buys 88,000 Shares

Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS) insider Simon Robert Philips acquired 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 791 ($10.33) per share, with a total value of £696,080 ($909,432.98).

Shares of Keystone Law Group stock opened at GBX 797 ($10.41) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Keystone Law Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 445 ($5.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 870 ($11.37). The company has a market capitalization of £249.25 million and a P/E ratio of 40.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 802.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 736.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.54%. Keystone Law Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.88%.

Keystone Law Group plc provides legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

